William Blair Comments on RingCentral Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $287.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.86 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $1,802,690.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,219,461.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.