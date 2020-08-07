William Blair Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of WU opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,043.04% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

