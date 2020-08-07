William Blair Comments on Varonis Systems Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

