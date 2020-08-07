William Blair Weighs in on Gartner Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

