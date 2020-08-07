William Blair Weighs in on Helios Technologies’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1,859.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

