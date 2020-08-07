William Blair Weighs in on Luminex Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Luminex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

LMNX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 6,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Luminex by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $9,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,559 shares of company stock valued at $31,279,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.