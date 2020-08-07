Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 5.7%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.86, approximately 332,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 575,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

