Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $184.32

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.32 and traded as high as $185.67. Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at $185.40, with a volume of 877,574 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71.

In related news, insider Andrew L. C. Bell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($137,829.19).

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

