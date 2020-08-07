Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $353.15

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.15 and traded as high as $370.87. Witan Pacific Investment Trust shares last traded at $370.00, with a volume of 43,854 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 353.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 million and a PE ratio of 63.33.

Get Witan Pacific Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Robson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,430.22).

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:WPC)

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Pacific Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.