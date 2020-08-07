Wix.Com Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Wix.Com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day moving average is $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.47 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.