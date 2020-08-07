Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $363.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.31.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,649. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 802.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

