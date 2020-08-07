Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $340.00 at Raymond James

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $222.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $303.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,382,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 671,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,709,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,892,000 after acquiring an additional 849,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.