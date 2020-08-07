Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,333.40

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,333.40 and traded as high as $3,392.00. Wizz Air shares last traded at $3,328.00, with a volume of 114,356 shares trading hands.

WIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($48.98) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($49.22) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,005 ($49.29) to GBX 4,143 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,808.08 ($46.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,333.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,275.99.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

