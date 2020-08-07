Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

