Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Wright Investors Service shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Investors Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

