WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.80, 258,317 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 281,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

