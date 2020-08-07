W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%.

NYSE WTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 93,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,506. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,928.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

