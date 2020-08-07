X-Coin Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,914.71 and $1.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

