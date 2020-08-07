Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,022 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,333 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

XLNX opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

