Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

