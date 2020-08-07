XMax (XMX) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $1.25 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Hotbit, ABCC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,538,108,143 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hotbit, OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Graviex, FCoin, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

