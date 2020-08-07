XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 102.32%.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

