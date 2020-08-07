Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 179,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $877.96 million, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.