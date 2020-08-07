Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,032. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,667. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

