Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. 120,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,525. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,175.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yelp by 806.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

