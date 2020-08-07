YENTEN Reaches One Day Volume of $376.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $53,921.77 and approximately $376.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,621.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.03266890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.02601372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00491773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00798674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00792839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00059041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

