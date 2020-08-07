York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. York Water has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $586.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

