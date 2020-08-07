Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,094. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Potbelly by 126.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

