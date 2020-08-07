Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.06. Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783,629 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

