Zacks: Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.23 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $48.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $233.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.72 million to $234.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $261.15 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $269.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

