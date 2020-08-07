Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Nautilus reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLS. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NLS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $12.05.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

