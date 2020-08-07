Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report ($0.94) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 7,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,837 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,667 shares of company stock worth $7,399,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

