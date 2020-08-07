Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

SHO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 306,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

