Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 81,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

