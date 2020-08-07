Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 67.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in US Well Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

USWS stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.59. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

