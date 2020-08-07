Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.66

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and traded as high as $77.66. Zalando shares last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLDSF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

