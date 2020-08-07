Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Trading 1.7% Higher

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09), 44,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 38,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.10.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

