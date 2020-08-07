Zano Market Cap Tops $6.91 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $223.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00005804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.01973534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00110539 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,267,418 coins and its circulating supply is 10,237,918 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

