ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 1.2% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.87 million and $16,046.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00794056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00090380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00085472 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

