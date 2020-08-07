ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Tops $12.11 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 47% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. ZEON has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $54,935.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.12 or 0.04991440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050737 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013154 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,641,798,362 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.