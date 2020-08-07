Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 0.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,350,000 after purchasing an additional 427,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,035,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,375,000 after buying an additional 314,962 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $142,696,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,096,924 shares of company stock valued at $71,567,598. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.76. 27,325,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,777. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

