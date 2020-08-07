Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.14. 149,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

