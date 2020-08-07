Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. 107,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,005. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.