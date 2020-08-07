Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. 86,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,005. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.