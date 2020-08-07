Zillow Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 42,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 11,685 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $622,749.00. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $248,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,096,924 shares of company stock worth $71,567,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded up $13.33 on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,891. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

