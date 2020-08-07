ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 56,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,906. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock has a market cap of $702.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

