Zipper (ZIP) Price Up 7% This Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. Zipper has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $176,056.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zipper has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004454 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.