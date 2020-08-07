Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZGNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zogenix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

