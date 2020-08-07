Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Up 2%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) shares shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 26,334,832 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 33,758,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZOM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.01.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 625,000 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 625,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

