Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Announces Earnings Results

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 452,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.